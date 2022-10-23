Left Menu

N.Korean leader congratulates Xi's reelection with hopes for 'more beautiful' ties

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un sent a congratulatory letter to Xi Jinping on his reelection as China's leader, saying he hoped to further develop their ties, state news agency KCNA reported on Sunday. "The 20th Congress of the CPC offered a significant landmark for the Chinese party and people in propelling the historic process of the Chinese nation's great prosperity under the banner of the socialist idea with the Chinese characteristics in the new era," Kim said in the letter.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 23-10-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 16:06 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Image Credit: ANI
  • North Korea

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un sent a congratulatory letter to Xi Jinping on his reelection as China's leader, saying he hoped to further develop their ties, state news agency KCNA reported on Sunday.

"The 20th Congress of the CPC offered a significant landmark for the Chinese party and people in propelling the historic process of the Chinese nation's great prosperity under the banner of the socialist idea with the Chinese characteristics in the new era," Kim said in the letter. "I, together with you, will shape more a beautiful future of the DPRK-China relations meeting the demand of the times and lead the endeavours for its realisation so as to continue to powerfully propel the socialist cause in the two countries."

DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name. China's Xi Jinping secured a precedent-breaking third leadership term on Sunday and introduced a new top governing body stacked with loyalists, cementing his place as the country's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong.

