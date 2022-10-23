Left Menu

Puducherry Lt Governor, CM extend Diwali wishes

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-10-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 16:54 IST
Puducherry Lt Governor, CM extend Diwali wishes
Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Sunday extended Diwali greetings to the people of the union territory.

In her message on the eve of the festival, Soundararajan, who is also Governor of Telangana said the cultural aspects of the country get focused during the festival of lights. She said the country was on the path to stupendous growth and the festival was a highlight of focusing the talents of the people.

The Chief Minister, in his message said the festival of lights was bringing to fore the traditions and cultural features which are 'intertwined in the lives of the people.' He said the celebration of the festival marked the defeat of the evil and spread of joy and happiness.

Assembly Speaker R Selvam, Ministers, the member of Rajya Sabha from Puducherry S Selvaganapathy, former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, AIADMK convenor A Anbalagan and leaders of various political parties were among those who wished the people on the eve of the festival of lights.

