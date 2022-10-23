PM Modi offers prayers to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered prayers to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi here. This is the PM's first visit to Ayodhya after a ''bhoomi pujan'' for the construction of a Ram temple on August 5, 2020.
Immediately after reaching Ayodhya for the Deepotsav celebrations, the PM went to the Ram temple and offered prayers to Ram Lalla.
The PM was welcomed by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya.
