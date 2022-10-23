Left Menu

PM Modi offers prayers to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya

Temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das applied vermillion on his forehead.Modi was also briefed by officials on the construction going on for a grand Ram temple at the site.Earlier, the PM was welcomed by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.He will be attending the Deepotsav celebrations.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 23-10-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 17:31 IST
PM Modi offers prayers to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is received by UP Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered prayers to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmbhoomi here.

This is his first visit to Ayodhya after a ''bhoomi pujan'' for the construction of a Ram temple on August 5, 2020.

Immediately after reaching Ayodhya for the Deepotsav celebrations, the PM went to the makeshift Ram temple and offered prayers to Ram Lalla. He lit an earthen lamp there and performed an ''aarti''. Temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das applied vermillion on his forehead.

Modi was also briefed by officials on the construction going on for a grand Ram temple at the site.

Earlier, the PM was welcomed by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He will be attending the Deepotsav celebrations. Modi will witness a 3-D holographic projection mapping show at Ram ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu, along with a grand musical laser show, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Around 6.30 pm, the prime minister will witness an ''aarti'' on the banks of the Saryu, which will be followed by the launch of the Deepotsav celebrations, a statement said.

Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Navdeep Rinwa had said over 15 lakh earthen lamps will be lit as part of the Deepotsav celebrations by more than 22,000 volunteers at Ram ki Paidi near the Saryu bank.

The rest will be placed at important intersections and spots in the town. Five animated tableaux and 11 Ramlila tableaux showcasing dance forms from different states will also be presented during the Deepotsav.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap lef...

 Global
2
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
3
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022