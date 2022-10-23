TN Guv, Palaniswami extend Deepavali greetings

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, AIADMK interim chief K Palaniswami and other leaders extended their Deepavali greetings to the people on Sunday.

The festival is being celebrated on Monday.

''The Festival of Lights marks the victory of good over evil. The festival inspires us to illuminate our hearts with wisdom, compassion and optimism. Let's celebrate the festival together as one family and share the happiness with our loved ones,'' Ravi said in a Raj Bhavan statement.

''May the Goddess Laxmi Devi bless us with peace, good health and prosperity,'' he said while greeting the people a happy, healthy, safe and ''green Deepavali.'' AIADMK leader Palaniswami, in a party statement, said Deepavali symbolises the victory of 'dharma' against those with demonic features, selfishness and arrogance.

The festival marked the establishment of justice and peace, he said.

Expelled party leader O Panneerselvam, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and PMK President G K Mani among others greeted on the occasion.

