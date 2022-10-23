Left Menu

Vice President Dhankhar greets people on Diwali eve

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 18:35 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday greeted people on the eve of Diwali, hoping that the radiance of 'diyas' bring hope, happiness, health and harmony in the country.

In his Diwali message, he said the festival of lights marks the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya, along with Maa Sita and Laxman, after 14 years in exile.

During the exile, Lord Ram attained knowledge from sages and united the common people living in the wilderness of forests to defeat the evil, Dhankhar said. ''Deepawali also signifies the advent of Ram Rajya, our ideal of benign, benevolent governance,'' he said.

''It reaffirms our belief in the virtuous life of Shri Ram. The 'maryadas', set by him as an ideal king, obedient son, invincible warrior and that of a righteous life, made him 'Purushottama' Ram, the role model emulated by humanity for generations,'' the vice president said.

He hoped that the festival brings wisdom, piety, prosperity and peace into our lives.

''May the radiance of diyas bring hope, happiness, health and harmony in our country,” Dhankhar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

