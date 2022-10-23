Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-10-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 18:38 IST
British Foreign Secretary Cleverly endorses Boris Johnson for PM
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly endorsed Boris Johnson's bid to return to 10 Downing Street as prime minister on Sunday.

"I know Boris has learned lessons from his time in No. 10 and will ensure the focus is on the needs of the country from day one," Cleverly said on Twitter.

"I will be supporting him to return to the role of PM."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

