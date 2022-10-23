Left Menu

Values inculcated by Lord Ram inspiration for 'sabka saath, sabka vikas': PM Modi

Addressing a gathering at the Ram Katha park where a symbolic coronation of Lord Ram and Sita was performed, Modi said he got the opportunity of having the deitys darshan due to his blessings.I am happy that people of Ayodhya, entire UP and world are witnessing this event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Sunday said the values inculcated by Lord Ram through his words, thoughts and rule are the inspiration for ''sabka saath, sabka vikas''.

These are also a basis for ''sabka vishwas, sabka prayas'', said the prime minister who arrived here to attend the Deepotsav celebrations. Addressing a gathering at the Ram Katha park where a symbolic coronation of Lord Ram and Sita was performed, Modi said he got the opportunity of having the deity’s ''darshan'' due to his blessings.

''I am happy that people of Ayodhya, entire UP and world are witnessing this event. As we are celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava', the determination like Lord Ram will take the country to new heights,'' he said. The PM said Lord Ram’s ideals are a beacon of light for people aspiring for a developed India in next 25 years and give the ''courage to achieve the most difficult goals''. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered prayers to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmbhoomi here.

This is his first visit to Ayodhya after a ''bhoomi pujan'' for the construction of a Ram temple on August 5, 2020.

Immediately after reaching Ayodhya for the Deepotsav celebrations, the PM went to the makeshift Ram temple and offered prayers to Ram Lalla. He lit an earthen lamp there and performed an ''aarti''. Modi was also briefed by officials on the construction going on for a grand Ram temple at the site.

Earlier, the PM was welcomed by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

