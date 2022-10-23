Left Menu

Action against Rajiv Gandhi Foundation to divert public attention from main issues: Congress

The Congress on Sunday hit back at the Centre for action against the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation RGF and the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust RGCT, saying the move is aimed at diverting public attention from the main issues being faced by the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 19:54 IST
  • India

The Congress on Sunday hit back at the Centre for action against the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) and the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT), saying the move is aimed at diverting public attention from the main issues being faced by the country. The government has cancelled the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licences of the RGF and the RGCT -- two NGOs headed by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi -- for alleged violation of laws, officials said on Sunday.

''They (Centre) recycle old charges against the RGF and RGCT. This is to defame the Congress and divert public attention from issues of day-to-day concern to them,'' said Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh.

The economy is in deep crisis caused by spiralling prices, unemployment and a falling rupee, he said.

