UP CM Yogi Adityanath to celebrate Diwali with Musahar, Vantangiya communities

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will celebrate this Diwali with members of Musahar and Vantangiya communities. According to a release, the Mushar community, which was neglected for decades and brought into the mainstream of society through the Yogi Government's efforts in the last five and half years has been invited to the Diwali celebrations with the Chief Minister while it has become a ritual for CM Yogi to celebrate Diwali with the Vantangia people.

The Yogi Adityanath government has been working dedicatedly for the upliftment and welfare of the underprivileged and the deprived in the state in the last five and a half years. Resultantly, the 'Musahar' community which faced hunger, malnutrition, poverty and neglect for years, is now able to celebrate the festivals with fervour and gaiety, the release said. Owing to the sustained efforts by CM Yogi Adityanath, the children of the Musahar communities, mainly daughters, are attaining education and are moving towards achieving 'self-reliance'.

There are about 10,414 Musahar families living in the Kushinagar district's 138 Gram Sabhas. The previous governments before 2017 continued to neglect the development of the Musahar families, causing the community to suffer hunger, malnutrition and various illnesses. Ever since Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took over the reins of the state, it was ensured that all the deprived families get benefited from the schemes that were implemented for them. The community ever since has been receiving the benefits of several schemes, and getting rice, wheat and gram through the public distribution system, the statement said.

About 8,000 houses have been built under PM Awas Yojana (Rural) in 10 Musahar-dominated development blocks in the district as well as additional houses have been built as part of the Chief Minister Awas Yojana. The community had been made aware of the importance of cleanliness and about 10,159 families were provided with toilets. Job cards of almost all eligible Musahars have been made under MGNREGA in the Kushinagar district to ensure that there is no hindrance to the livelihood of Musahars. The efforts of CM Yogi Adityanath towards uplifting and empowering the Musahar community has been yielding fruitful results with the daughters belonging to the community becoming self-reliant and setting an example before the country.

Soon after Yogi Adityanath took charge as the Chief Minister, the Musahar Parivar Welfare Society was formed in July 2017 in Kushinagar. The Managing Executive of this society consists of the DM as the President, CDO as Vice President and ADM Finance and Revenue Secretary with the CMO, DIOS, BSA, DSO, District Sugarcane Officer and District Panchayat Raj Officer as the members. Apart from this, 21 dignitaries of the society have been made members of the society. The society brainstorms on the implementation of plans for the Musahar community. It has become a ritual for CM Yogi to celebrate Diwali with the Vantangia people, a community that was brought into the mainstream of society through his relentless efforts. Like previous years, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will once again share the gaiety of the festival with the forest dwellers in Tinkonia village along with the Musahar families. The CM on the occasion will also launch development works worth about Rs 80 crore. Gifts will also be distributed among Vantangia families on behalf of the CM, added the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)