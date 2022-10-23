Left Menu

TRS MLC Kavitha joins campaign for removal of GST on handloom products

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-10-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 21:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ruling TRS MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla on Sunday joined the online campaign urging the Centre to remove GST on handloom products.

''Our handloom industry is a living testimony of our rich heritage and culture, celebrating our diversity.

''Instead of promoting them, levying the GST is against the growth of nation. I join the Noble initiative of @KTRTRS Anna to support our handloom industry,'' Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, tweeted.

Kavitha's brother and TRS Working President K T Rama Rao has launched a campaign in support of removing the GST on handloom products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

