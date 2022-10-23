TRS MLC Kavitha joins campaign for removal of GST on handloom products

Ruling TRS MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla on Sunday joined the online campaign urging the Centre to remove GST on handloom products.

''Our handloom industry is a living testimony of our rich heritage and culture, celebrating our diversity.

''Instead of promoting them, levying the GST is against the growth of nation. I join the Noble initiative of @KTRTRS Anna to support our handloom industry,'' Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, tweeted.

Kavitha's brother and TRS Working President K T Rama Rao has launched a campaign in support of removing the GST on handloom products.

