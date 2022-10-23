Assam Guv, CM greet people on Deepawali and Kali Puja

Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-10-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 21:41 IST
Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Sunday greeted people for Kali Puja and Deepawali.

The governor, in a message, said that may the divine blessings of Goddess Kali bring joy and prosperity to the people of the state.

''Deepawali is the festival of light and signifies the victory of righteousness over evil. May this festival of lights be the harbinger of peace, joy and prosperity to ward off all darkness from our state to strengthen the bond of unity, amity and brotherhood amidst us,'' Mukhi said.

He also urged people to work together to make Assam cleaner and greener and celebrate a pollution-free Deepawali.

The chief minister extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of Assam and those living outside the state on the auspicious occasion of Kali Puja and Deepawali.

''May this festival bring prosperity, plenty and good fortune. I on this occasion call upon the people to take pledge to protect our environment and celebrate the festival,'' Sarma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

