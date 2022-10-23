Left Menu

Army chief condoles death of jawan in line of duty in Siachen

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 22:26 IST
Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Sunday saluted the supreme sacrifice made by a havildar in the line of duty in the Siachen Glacier.

Havildar Darpan Pradhan was deployed in the region under the Operation Meghdoot, the Army said.

''General Manoj Pande #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy salute the supreme sacrifice of Havildar Darpan Pradhan in the line of duty at #SiachenGlacier and offer deepest condolence to the bereaved family,'' the Army tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps said it paid homage to the fallen soldier.

''Siachen Warriors paid homage to Late Hav Darpan Pradhan who made the supreme sacrifice on 21 Oct 2022 while deployed in the Siachen Glacier under Operation Meghdoot. The nation will remain indebted to his supreme sacrifice and his family members,'' it tweeted.

