Delhi Lt Governor, CM wish people on Diwali
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday wished happiness and prosperity to the people of the city on Diwali.Saxena also urged people to follow precautionary measures for COVID-19 and pollution while celebrating the festival.Hearty wishes to Delhiites on auspicious festival of Diwali.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday wished happiness and prosperity to the people of the city on Diwali.
Saxena also urged people to follow precautionary measures for COVID-19 and pollution while celebrating the festival.
''Hearty wishes to Delhiites on auspicious festival of Diwali. I hope this festival will bring unbound happiness and prosperity in your lives. It's urged to all to be vigilant towards precautionary guidelines and pollution,'' the lieutenant governor tweeted.
Chief Minister Kejriwal also wished good health and prosperity to people.
''Lots of good wishes of Diwali to all of you for good health and happy and prosperous life. May goddess Laxmi always reside in your house,'' he tweeted.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a tweet greeted people, praying to goddess Laxmi and Lord Rama to bring happiness, prosperity and good fortune in the lives of all.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
