Punjab CM Mann, Haryana CM Khattar greet people on Diwali

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday greeted people on Diwali and wished that the festival of lights brings them success and health.

''Wishing you a Happy Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas. I pray to God that each 'diya' on this Diwali day brings your home success and health,'' Mann said in a video message. Bandi Chhor Divas coincides with Diwali and it marks the historical release of the sixth Sikh guru, Guru Hargobind, along with 52 kings from a Mughal prison in 1620. Mann also asked people to celebrate a green Diwali.

''Pollution is a problem and has become a challenge. Therefore, efforts should be made to celebrate green Diwali,'' the Punjab chief minister said. Wishing people to celebrate a safe Diwali, Mann said, ''Lakhs of people lose their eyesight on this day because of firecrackers and a majority of them are children. Along with Happy Diwali, I also wish people a safe Diwali.'' Haryana Chief Minister Khattar greeted people on Diwali and in a tweet said, ''May Goddess Lakshmi bless everyone and let there be happiness and prosperity in each house.'' The Punjab government has allowed a window of two hours from 8 pm till 10 pm for bursting firecrackers while the Haryana government has allowed only green crackers in the state.

