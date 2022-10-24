UK leadership contender Mordaunt "getting the numbers" - campaign spokesperson
Penny Mordaunt, one of two candidates to be Britain's next prime minister, is still in the leadership race and is gaining endorsements, a campaign spokesperson said on Monday.
"Penny is speaking to colleagues from across the party. She's getting the numbers and she's in it to win it," the spokesperson said in a statement.
