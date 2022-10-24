Left Menu

Lebanon fails to elect president for fourth time as Aoun's departure looms

Economic and political turmoil has sunk the currency by more than 90%, spread poverty, paralysed the financial system and frozen depositors out of their savings in the most destabilising crisis since the country's civil war. Votes in parliament on Monday were split mostly between independent MP Michel Mouawad, scholar Issam Khalife, who was newly nominated, blank ballots and some votes for political slogans.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 24-10-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 14:54 IST
Lebanon fails to elect president for fourth time as Aoun's departure looms
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanon's parliament failed on Monday to elect a president for the fourth time, with just a week left until outgoing President Michel Aoun's term ends and warnings of a constitutional crisis growing louder. With parliament more fractured than ever after May's elections, political blocs have been unable to reach consensus on a candidate to succeed Aoun.

The presidency has fallen vacant several times since the 1975-1990 civil war but a vacuum now would be especially worrisome. The government is already operating in a caretaker capacity and the country is sinking deeper into a three-year-old financial meltdown. Economic and political turmoil has sunk the currency by more than 90%, spread poverty, paralysed the financial system and frozen depositors out of their savings in the most destabilising crisis since the country's civil war.

Votes in parliament on Monday were split mostly between independent MP Michel Mouawad, scholar Issam Khalife, who was newly nominated, blank ballots and some votes for political slogans. Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri set the next session for Thursday, Oct. 27.

Anticipating another vacuum at the top, politicians have stepped up efforts to agree on a new cabinet led by Sunni Muslim Prime Minister Najib Mikati - who is currently serving in a caretaker capacity - to which presidential powers could pass.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; REUTERS EVENTS-U.S. is talking to companies about drug price negotiations and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022