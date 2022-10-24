Left Menu

Macron meets pope, talks expected to centre on Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron and Pope Francis held nearly an hour of private talks on Monday, with the crisis in Ukraine and prospects for peace there expected to have been their main topic of discussion. Opening the conference on Rome's outskirts on Sunday, Macron said he believed there was a chance for peace in Ukraine, even as Russia warned the conflict could escalate.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Pope Francis held nearly an hour of private talks on Monday, with the crisis in Ukraine and prospects for peace there expected to have been their main topic of discussion. Macron, accompanied by his wife Brigitte, arrived at the Vatican and was greeted with an honour guard of Swiss Guards in the San Damaso courtyard before taking an elevator to the official papal study in the Apostolic Palace.

The Vatican said their private talks lasted 55 minutes. Both sides were expected to issue statements later. Macron is in Italy to attend an international conference organised by Italy's Sant'Egidio Community, a worldwide peace and charity group.

He and the pope will jointly close the conference at a special ceremony at the Colosseum in Rome on Tuesday. Opening the conference on Rome's outskirts on Sunday, Macron said he believed there was a chance for peace in Ukraine, even as Russia warned the conflict could escalate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

