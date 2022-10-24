Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-10-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 16:16 IST
UK leadership candidate Mordaunt has 90 nominations - campaign source
Penny Mordaunt, one of two declared candidates to be Britain's next prime minister, has gathered 90 endorsements from Conservative lawmakers, a source from her campaign said on Monday.

A Reuters tally has put her publicly-declared supporters at 26 as of 1041 GMT. To take part in the leadership contest, candidates need 100 nominations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

