UK's Hunt working on Oct. 31 fiscal package, decision for next PM - PM's spokesperson

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt is continuing to work on getting a medium-term fiscal package ready for Oct. 31 should the new prime minister want to go ahead with it on that day, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Monday.

"The chancellor and the Treasury continue to work towards to having a package ready for the 31st should a new prime minister wish it to proceed on that day," the spokesperson told reporters. "The decision will rest with the new prime minister."

