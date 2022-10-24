Left Menu

UK's Hunt working on Oct. 31 fiscal package, decision for next PM - PM's spokesperson

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-10-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 16:19 IST
UK's Hunt working on Oct. 31 fiscal package, decision for next PM - PM's spokesperson
Jeremy Hunt Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt is continuing to work on getting a medium-term fiscal package ready for Oct. 31 should the new prime minister want to go ahead with it on that day, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Monday.

"The chancellor and the Treasury continue to work towards to having a package ready for the 31st should a new prime minister wish it to proceed on that day," the spokesperson told reporters. "The decision will rest with the new prime minister."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Iran's atomic energy organization says e-mail was hacked; Uganda says two more Ebola cases confirmed in Kampala hospital and more

World News Roundup: Iran's atomic energy organization says e-mail was hacked...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022