Left Menu

Veteran CPI leader Kedar Nath Pandey dies

PTI | Patna | Updated: 24-10-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 16:28 IST
Veteran CPI leader Kedar Nath Pandey dies
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran CPI leader and four-term member of the Bihar legislative council, Kedar Nath Pandey, died on Monday, party sources said.

Pandey, 79, breathed his last in the early hours at a hospital in Gurugram, where he was admitted following a brain hemorrhage.

Governor Phagu Chauhan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav were among those who condoled the death of Pandey, who had, since 2002, been representing the Saran Teachers' Constituency of the Upper House.

Pandey had also been the general secretary of Bihar Secondary Teachers' Association since 1992, and was actively associated with the Indian People's Theatre Association and Progressive Writers' Association.

The state unit of the CPI said in a statement that his mortal remains will be brought here for last rites.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Iran's atomic energy organization says e-mail was hacked; Uganda says two more Ebola cases confirmed in Kampala hospital and more

World News Roundup: Iran's atomic energy organization says e-mail was hacked...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022