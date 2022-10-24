US Domestic News Roundup: Teen charged in Michigan school shooting to plead guilty Monday -prosecutor; Trump summoned to testify to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot panel and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Teen charged in Michigan school shooting to plead guilty Monday -prosecutor

The Michigan teenager suspected of killing four classmates and wounding several other people in a school shooting last November is expected to plead guilty to terrorism and murder charges on Monday, a county prosecutor said. Ethan Crumbley, 16, is accused of discharging a semi-automatic handgun in Oxford High School in a Detroit suburb on Nov. 30. The gun was a Christmas gift his father purchased days before the massacre, authorities said.

Trump summoned to testify to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot panel

Former President Donald Trump was ordered on Friday to testify under oath and provide documents to the House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters. The committee said it had sent a subpoena to Trump requiring documents to be submitted to the panel by Nov. 4 and for him to appear for deposition testimony beginning on or about Nov. 14.

Biden wants voters to judge his energy level, not age

President Joe Biden sought to reassure Democratic voters who have doubts about whether the 79-year-old should run for re-election, while also saying in an interview that he could "drop dead tomorrow." Already the oldest president in American history, Biden would be 86 if he served out a second term. He has repeatedly said he will run for re-election in 2024, even as many Democrats have questioned whether the party should support a younger candidate instead.

Biden to get updated COVID vaccine, urge Americans to follow suit

U.S. President Joe Biden will get his updated COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday and urge more Americans to get the latest shot, White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said on Sunday. Only 20 million people in the United States have received an updated COVID vaccine through last week. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday it was not enough.

Jury to hear first arguments in Harvey Weinstein's Los Angeles trial

Opening arguments are set for Monday in the Los Angeles rape trial of Harvey Weinstein, the once-powerful Hollywood producer who became the face of #MeToo allegations five years ago. Weinstein, 70, is currently serving a 23-year sentence for sex crimes in New York. In Los Angeles, he is facing 11 charges of rape and sexual assault involving five women in the Beverly Hills and Los Angeles area between 2004 and 2013. He has pleaded not guilty.

Explainer-What happens if a candidate cries foul in U.S. midterm elections?

Challenges to election results are not new in the United States. But former President Donald Trump and his allies took things to an extreme in 2020, falsely alleging widespread voter fraud and claiming the presidential contest was stolen. This year, Trump-aligned candidates such as Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor in Arizona, and Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, refuse to say whether they will accept the results of November's midterm elections, citing the same conspiracy theories about 2020. That has raised fears among election experts that 2022 will see a wave of baseless rejections of vote tallies.

Jury selection set to begin Trump company's criminal tax trial

Jury selection is due to start on Monday in the tax fraud trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump's real estate company, with prosecutors in Manhattan accusing the business of defrauding tax authorities by awarding "off the books" benefits to company executives. The criminal trial in a New York state court is one of a mounting number of legal woes for Trump as he considers another run for the presidency in 2024. The Manhattan district attorney's office charged the Trump Organization and Allen Weisselberg, its then-chief financial officer, in July 2021.

