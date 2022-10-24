Left Menu

John Shaw, husband of Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, passes away

With profound grief, we inform you of the passing away of John Shaw, husband of Kiran Shaw former Vice Chairman of Biocon Ltd. today morning on Oct 24, 2022, Kiran Shaws office said in a statement.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-10-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 18:44 IST
Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's husband John Shaw passed away on Monday morning in a private hospital, family sources said. He was 73.

Shaw was admitted to the hospital where he was undergoing treatment, they said.

The exact reason behind the death was not known.

''With profound grief, we inform you of the passing away of John Shaw, husband of Kiran Shaw & former Vice Chairman of Biocon Ltd. today morning on Oct 24, 2022,'' Kiran Shaw’s office said in a statement. Shaw was the former vice chairman of the Bengaluru-headquartered Biocon Limited. He was also the former chairman of Madura Coats Limited and former finance and managing director of Coats Viyella Group.

He was an MA (Economics Honours) in History and Political Economy from the University of Glasgow in United Kingdom.

Mourning his death, former Infosys director T V Mohandas Pai tweeted, “John Shaw, husband of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, passes away. An extraordinary person, a thorough gentleman, warm, compassionate, always positive, always helpful, loved India, helped build India! We will miss you, John! Om Shanthi.” PTI GMS KH KH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

