Left Menu

PM Modi calls on President Murmu, both exchange Diwali greetings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 19:22 IST
PM Modi calls on President Murmu, both exchange Diwali greetings
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met President Droupadi Murmu and they exchanged Diwali greetings and also shared their ''desire for peace, prosperity and a better tomorrow for the whole of humanity''.

''It was my pleasure to receive Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji today. We exchanged Diwali greetings and shared our desire for peace, prosperity and a better tomorrow for the whole of humanity on this festival that marks the victory of light over darkness,'' President Murmu tweeted, along with the pictures of the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers in Kargil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022