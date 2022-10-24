PM Modi calls on President Murmu, both exchange Diwali greetings
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met President Droupadi Murmu and they exchanged Diwali greetings and also shared their ''desire for peace, prosperity and a better tomorrow for the whole of humanity''.
''It was my pleasure to receive Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji today. We exchanged Diwali greetings and shared our desire for peace, prosperity and a better tomorrow for the whole of humanity on this festival that marks the victory of light over darkness,'' President Murmu tweeted, along with the pictures of the meeting.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers in Kargil.
