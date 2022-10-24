Left Menu

PM meets vice president, both exchange Diwali greetings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 19:56 IST
PM meets vice president, both exchange Diwali greetings
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to extend Diwali greetings.

The Vice President's Secretariat tweeted pictures of the meeting at the Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas here.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister was in Kargil to interact with the defence personnel on the festival of lights.

''Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji called on the Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar and exchanged Diwali greetings at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today,'' the Vice President's Secretariat tweeted.

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022