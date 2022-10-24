Left Menu

Cong leader demands Karnataka Minister Somanna's resignation

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 24-10-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 19:56 IST
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) general secretary Mamatha Gatti on Monday demanded the resignation of Housing Minister V Somanna for allegedly slapping a woman at a public event.

The act showed the minister’s attitude towards women and he should immediately tender his resignation or Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should sack him from the post, she said at a press meet here.

She alleged that women were facing attacks ever since the BJP came to power in the state. Somanna on Sunday apologised after he allegedly slapped a woman who approached him with a plea to redress her grievance.

The incident, the video of which went viral on social media, took place when the Housing and Infrastructure Minister was participating in a property document distribution ceremony at Hangla village in Chamarajanagar district.

Referring to the social media attack on KPCC coordinator Prathibha Kulai, Gatti asked the police to take stringent action against the culprits behind the circulation of malicious posts on her.

