UK PM handover not happening on Monday, discussions ongoing - Truss's spokesperson

A handover to Britain's new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, will not happen on Monday, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Liz Truss said, outlining that discussions were being held on the timing and choreography of the transition.

"I can confirm that the transition won't be taking place today," he said, adding there were discussions between the outgoing and incoming prime ministers and King Charles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)