PM Modi meets President, VP on Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar to greet them on the occasion of Diwali.Modi also met former President Ram Nath Kovind and former VP M Venkaiah Naidu. The prime minister tweeted pictures of his meeting with the dignitaries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 20:42 IST
Modi also met former President Ram Nath Kovind and former VP M Venkaiah Naidu. The prime minister tweeted pictures of his meeting with the dignitaries. He met them following his return to the national capital after spending time with soldiers in Kargil on the festival of lights.

