Sunak says Britain faces 'profound economic challenge'

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-10-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 20:48 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Image Credit:Twitter (@RishiSunak)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain faces serious economic challenges and needs stability and unity, Rishi Sunak said on Monday, in his first public speech after being declared leader of the governing Conservative Party and soon-to-be prime minister.

"There is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge," Sunak said. "We now need stability and unity, and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together."

