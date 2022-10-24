PM meets vice president, both exchange Diwali greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to extend Diwali greetings.

The Vice President's Secretariat tweeted pictures of the meeting at the Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas here.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister was in Kargil to interact with the defence personnel on the festival of lights.

''Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji called on the Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar and exchanged Diwali greetings at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today,'' the Vice President's Secretariat tweeted.

The prime minister also met ex-vice president M Venkaiah Naidu.

''Prime Minister Shri Narendra Bhai Modi called on me today to extend Diwali greetings & for a brief interaction,'' Naidu tweeted, posting some photos of the meeting.

