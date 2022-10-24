Following are the top stories at 9 PM: NATION DEL31 DL-2NDLD AIR QUALITY Delhi breathes 'very poor' air on Diwali New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi on Diwali Monday turned ''very poor'' amid an increase in stubble burning, bursting of firecrackers and moderately unfavourable meteorological conditions which allowed accumulation of pollutants. DEL33 LD DIWALI People across India revel in Diwali spirit after 2 years of muted celebrations New Delhi: Colourful lights illuminated buildings and earthen lamps dotted houses as people across the country celebrated Diwali with pomp on Monday after two years of muted festivities due to the pandemic. CAL16 WB-CYCLONE MAMATA Cyclone Sitrang: Mamata urges people to stay indoors in case of storm, heavy rain Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged the people of the state to stay indoors in case there is heavy rainfall and storm as a result of Cyclone Sitrang which is likely to cross the Bangladesh coast later. BOM13 ELECTIONS-GUJARAT-SHAH-MEETING Shah interacts with North Gujarat BJP leaders on Assembly poll readiness Palanpur (Gujarat): Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacted with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from North Gujarat districts here on Monday and reviewed preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections. MDS14 KL-GUV-MEDIA Guv's office bans four TV channels from his press conference; political parties, KUWJ raise protest Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Governor's office on Monday barred four television channels from entering the Raj Bhavan here to cover his press conference, prompting political parties and the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) to mark their protest saying it was an encroachment on the freedom of press. MDS13 KL-GUV-VCS-NOTICES Kerala Governor issues show-cause notices to VCs of nine varsities who refuse to resign Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday issued notices to Vice-Chancellors of nine universities after they refused to send their resignation letters to him before 11.30 AM as per his directive on Sunday.

DEL35 ARMY-CHIEF-DIWALI Army chief reviews security situation along northern borders in Sikkim, greets soldiers on Diwali New Delhi: Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Monday visited forward areas in Sikkim to review the security situation along the northern borders and also greeted soldiers on Diwali.

DEL36 MODI-PRESIDENT-VP-MEET PM Modi meets President, VP on Diwali New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar to greet them on the occasion of Diwali. LEGAL LGD1 SC-SCRIBE-JUDGE SC dismisses scribe's plea against ex-Chief Justice of Bombay HC New Delhi: The Supreme Court has dismissed the plea of a Thane-based journalist who had made an allegation of bias against former Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Justice Pradeep Nandrajog. FOREIGN FGN41 UK-4THLD SUNAK Rishi Sunak wins Tory contest to make history as UK’s first Indian-origin PM London: Rishi Sunak will make history as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister after being elected unopposed as the new leader of the governing Conservative Party on Diwali as Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the race. By Aditi Khanna FGN52 SAFRICA-HINDU-COMMUNITY President Cyril Ramaphosa extends Diwali greetings, says Hindu community integral part of S Africa Johannesburg: The Hindu community of South Africa is an integral part of the country’s makeup, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday as he extended greetings of Diwali to the community members across the nation. By Fakir Hassen PTI RDT RDT

