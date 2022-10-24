Prominent Egyptian former MP and rights lawyer pardoned

Zyad Elelaimy, an Egyptian former lawmaker and prominent rights lawyer serving a five-year prison term for spreading false news, was released on Monday after being pardoned by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Elelaimy was a leading activist during the 2011 uprising that toppled Hosni Mubarak. He had been in jail since 2019, and his release comes two weeks before Egypt becomes a focus of global media attention as host of the COP27 climate conference. After the pardon was announced, Elelaimy's mother posted on social media that she was on her way to collect him from prison in Cairo. Activists and journalists posted pictures of him outside the prison after his release, dressed in a suit.

Tarek Elkhouly, a member of a pardon committee that was established this year, said Sisi's decision to release Elelaimy had been made been made in response to calls from political forces and the committee. In recent months Egyptian authorities have taken steps that they say aim to address criticism of the country's human rights record and foster political dialogue, but which opponents have described as largely cosmetic.

Since April, more than 1,000 people held in pre-trial detention have been freed, and 12 convicted prisoners amnestied, according to another committee member, Tarek al-Awady. Egypt's most prominent activist, Alaa Abd el-Fattah, remains in jail and is more than 200 days into a hunger strike.

Thousands of others remain in prison following a broad crackdown over the past nine years, and arrests have continued, rights groups say. Sisi's supporters say it was necessary to stabilise Egypt. Elelaimy was sentenced to five years in prison last year on charges of spreading false news.

He and others also faced separate allegations over the Hope coalition case, in which authorities accused them of being part of a group funded by the Muslim Brotherhood to incite revolution and commit violence. Colleagues and activists said those arrests were aimed at preventing the formation of a secular coalition ahead of parliamentary elections in 2020 that were dominated by Sisi's supporters.

