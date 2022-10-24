UK finance minister Hunt: 'Time for honesty' about economic challenges
Reuters | London | Updated: 24-10-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 23:35 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Monday it was time for "honesty" about the economic challenges facing the country as he congratulated Rishi Sunak on becoming the next prime minister.
"This is a time for honesty about the huge economic challenges we face, and courage in addressing them," Hunt wrote on Twitter.
"We have a PM who can be trusted to do just that - and give us all confidence in the huge potential of our country."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jeremy Hunt
- Hunt
- British
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ex-Cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt is new UK Treasury chief, replaces sacked Kwasi Kwarteng
UK Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt scraps almost all government tax-cutting plans that alarmed markets, reports AP.
UK PM Liz Truss appoints Jeremy Hunt as new Finance Minister
Jeremy Hunt is Britain's new finance minister - Times
Jeremy Hunt replaces Kwarteng as Britain's finance minister