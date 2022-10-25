White House: Biden looks forward to speaking with next UK prime minister Sunak
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden looks forward to speaking with Britain's next prime minister, Rishi Sunak, in coming days, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.
Jean-Pierre said protocol called for the U.S. president to wait to offer his congratulations until after an incoming British prime minister had met with the British monarch and been formally invited to form a new government.
"But President Biden looks forward to speaking with Minister Sunak in the upcoming days," Jean-Pierre said, underscoring Washington's commitment to continued close cooperation with Britain.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rishi Sunak
- U.S.
- White House
- Britain
- Joe Biden
- Biden
- Washington
- Jean-Pierre
- Karine
- British
- Sunak
ALSO READ
Biden slams Russia for missile strike across Ukraine
Biden, G7 to hold virtual meeting Tuesday on Ukraine support - White House
Biden condemns Russian missile strikes, says U.S. will continue to impose costs
Biden condemns Russian missile strikes, says U.S. will continue to impose costs
Biden's new Arctic strategy foresees competition with Russia, China