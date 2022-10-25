Left Menu

Biden says Sunak's ascent as UK leader is 'groundbreaking milestone'

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday called the expected naming of Rishi Sunak as Britain's next prime minister and first person of color to hold the job "a groundbreaking milestone." Biden, speaking at a White House event to mark the Indian holiday of Diwali, said Sunak, who is also of Indian descent, was expected to be named prime minister on Tuesday after seeing King Charles. Sunak, a 42-year-old multimillionaire former hedge fund boss won the race to lead the Conservative Party on Monday and will become the country's youngest leader in modern times - and its third in less than two months.

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2022 03:53 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 03:53 IST
Biden says Sunak's ascent as UK leader is 'groundbreaking milestone'

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday called the expected naming of Rishi Sunak as Britain's next prime minister and first person of color to hold the job "a groundbreaking milestone." Biden, speaking at a White House event to mark the Indian holiday of Diwali, said Sunak, who is also of Indian descent, was expected

to be named prime minister on Tuesday after seeing King Charles.

Sunak, a 42-year-old multimillionaire former hedge fund boss won the race to lead the Conservative Party on Monday and will become the country's youngest leader in modern times - and its third in less than two months. His family migrated to Britain from India in the 1960s, a period when many people from Britain's former colonies moved to the country to help it rebuild after World War Two.

"We've got news that Rishi Sunak is now the prime minister," Biden said. "He's expected to become the prime minister I think tomorrow when he goes to see the King. Pretty astounding. A groundbreaking milestone and it matters." White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden would call Sunak in coming days, noting that it was protocol for the U.S. president to wait to offer his congratulations until after an incoming British prime minister had met with the monarch and been formally invited to form a new government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022