Rishi Sunak's election as UK PM ground-breaking milestone: Biden

The election of Indian-origin Rishi Sunak as the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister is “pretty astounding” and a “ground-breaking milestone”, United States President Joe Biden has said.

In his remarks at the White House Diwali celebration on Monday, the president said the festival of lights is a reminder that each of us had the power to dispel darkness and bring light to the world.

“It's a choice. And we make that choice every day. It's true in our lives and in the life of this nation, especially in the life of a democracy, whether here in America or for the families back in India marking 75 years of independence,” he said.

“And whether it's the United Kingdom, where just today we've got the news that Rishi Sunak is now the Prime Minister,” Biden said amidst a big cheer from the select guests of more than 200 people consisting of the who’s who of Indian Americans and members of his administration.

“As my brother would say, Go figure! And the Conservative Party! (Sunak) is expected to become the prime minister, I think, tomorrow when he goes to see the king. Pretty astounding. A ground-breaking milestone. And it matters. It matters,” Biden said acknowledging the immigrant Indian community’s achievements.

Biden created history in 2020 when he selected Indian-origin Kamala Harris as his running mate. Harris is now the US vice president and the second-most powerful person in the country after him. She is the first-ever India-origin person to be elected for the post.

Claiming that his dispensation had more Asian Americans than ever, Biden said he wanted to thank the community for its contribution. “It's a simple message. Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you,” the president said.

Thanking Indian Americans for making Diwali a part of the American culture, he said, “As we see it across the country, opening homes and hearts and exchanging gifts and sweets and hosting feasts for family and friends, organising cultural programs that bring us together… you contribute in every part of American life.” “Thank you for reflecting the soul of who we are as a nation,” the president added.

In a statement earlier, Biden wished a happy Diwali to the more than one billion Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists celebrating the festival of lights in the US, India and around the world.

“As we host the official White House Diwali reception, we are honoured to light the diya surrounded by members of the most diverse administration in American history—led by Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Black American and South Asian American to become vice president,” he said.

Hailing members of South Asian community in the US for their optimism, courage and empathy, he said they reflect the “soul of who we are as a nation, whether helping us emerge stronger from this pandemic, building an economy that works for everyone or serving and protecting our communities and our country”.

However, he cautioned that there was darkness “always lurking”. “American history has been a constant struggle between its ideals that we are all created equal and the harsh reality that we have never fully lived up to it. By marking the victory of light over darkness, Diwali is a reminder that each of us has the power to bring light to the world, whether here in America or around the world,” he said.

“With prayers, dances, fireworks and sweets, may all who observe Diwali enjoy the chance to celebrate and connect, to feel the pride of community, and to remember the power in the gathering of light,” Biden added.

