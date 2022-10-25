Left Menu

Elizabeth Jones appointed Chargé d’Affaires ad interim at US Embassy in New Delhi

If confirmed by the Senate, Garcetti, 51, would replace Kenneth Juster, who served as the US Ambassador to India from 2017 to 2021 during the Trump administration.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-10-2022 10:12 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 10:04 IST
Elizabeth Jones appointed Chargé d’Affaires ad interim at US Embassy in New Delhi
Elizabeth Jones Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

The Biden administration has appointed senior foreign service officer Elizabeth Jones as the Chargé d'Affaires ad interim at the US Embassy in New Delhi to advance and expand the most ''consequential'' bilateral partnership in the world, an official announcement has said.

Jones, 74, who was the coordinator for Afghan relocation efforts recently, will depart to New Delhi soon, the State Department said in an announcement on Monday.

Currently, Patricia A Lacina is the Chargé d'Affaires at the US Embassy in New Delhi. She assumed charge on September 9, 2021.

Jones has earlier served as the Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia, acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Near East and Ambassador to Kazakhstan. She carries the highest foreign service rank of a Career Ambassador.

"In India, Ambassador Jones will join our Embassy and Consulate interagency teams in advancing and expanding the partnership between our governments and people, a partnership that Secretary (Anthony) Blinken has called one of the most consequential in the world," the Department of State said on Monday.

The Biden administration had in July 2021 announced the nomination of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as the next US Ambassador to India.

However, Garcetti's nomination is yet to receive confirmation from the US Senate.

His nomination was initially blocked by Republican Senator Chuck Grassley because of allegations of inappropriate behaviour by one of his senior staffers.

Though the hold on his nomination has been lifted, the Democrats are reluctant to put his nomination to vote on the Senate floor as they believe that they do not have enough votes.

Garcetti has been Mayor of Los Angeles since 2013. If confirmed by the Senate, Garcetti, 51, would replace Kenneth Juster, who served as the US Ambassador to India from 2017 to 2021 during the Trump administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022