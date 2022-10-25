Outgoing UK PM Truss: Brighter days lie ahead

Outgoing British Prime Minister Liz Truss said the country faced "brighter days" as she made her final speech as leader outside her Downing Street office on Tuesday.

"Our country continues to battle through a storm. But I believe in Britain. I believe in the British people. And I know that brighter days lie ahead," Truss said. She is due to formally resign shortly.

