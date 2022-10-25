Left Menu

Italy must not give in to "blackmail" from Putin, PM Meloni says

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 25-10-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 15:05 IST
Giorgia Meloni Image Credit: ANI
  • Italy

Italy's new government will support Ukraine and will not give into "blackmail" from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told parliament on Tuesday.

"Giving in to Putin's blackmail on energy would not solve the problem, it would exacerbate it by opening the way to further demands and blackmail," Meloni said in her maiden speech to the lower house.

She added that her government, which was sworn in at the weekend, would look to increase financial support for families and firms hit by the energy crisis.

