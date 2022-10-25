Left Menu

HP polls: On last date of filing nomination, Cong names Pushpendra Verma its Hamirpur candidate

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 25-10-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 15:07 IST
HP polls: On last date of filing nomination, Cong names Pushpendra Verma its Hamirpur candidate
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress Tuesday announced Dr Pushpendra Verma as its candidate for the Hamirpur seat on the last date of filing nominations for the November 12 Himachal Pradesh Assembly election.

He is the son of former state industries minister Ranjeet Singh Verma.

Notification for elections to the 68 Assembly seats was issued on October 17 and the last date of filing nominations is October 25.

Scrutiny of papers will be held on October 27 and the last date for withdrawing nominations is October 29. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022