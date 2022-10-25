HP polls: On last date of filing nomination, Cong names Pushpendra Verma its Hamirpur candidate

The Congress Tuesday announced Dr Pushpendra Verma as its candidate for the Hamirpur seat on the last date of filing nominations for the November 12 Himachal Pradesh Assembly election.

He is the son of former state industries minister Ranjeet Singh Verma.

Notification for elections to the 68 Assembly seats was issued on October 17 and the last date of filing nominations is October 25.

Scrutiny of papers will be held on October 27 and the last date for withdrawing nominations is October 29. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)