Asked about negotiations, Germany's Scholz stresses Ukraine's territorial integrity

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-10-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 15:10 IST
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
All relevant political actors in Germany, and everyone in government, agrees that Ukraine's territorial integrity must be preserved, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in response to a question about calls from within his own party for more diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Social Democrat caucus leader Rolf Muetzenich caused a stir at the weekend when he pointed in an interview to opinion polls showing many Germans wanted to see diplomacy aimed at ending the war begun when Russian invaded Ukraine in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

