Letter, sweets and silver coin - Rahul's Diwali gift to those working and participating in Bharat Jodo Yatra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 16:22 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished Diwali to all Bharat Yatris, drivers and labourers working in the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra camp, offered them silver coins and sweets, and hoped their faith in India's true values will defeat hate.

In his letter to them, he said their faith in India's true values will also illuminate the path forward.

He also gifted his fellow Bharat Yatris who are walking the entire yatra and the workers and drivers with a silver coin and sweets.

''We have walked hand in hand in the beautiful Bharat Jodo Yatra - your faith, your belief in yourselves and in India's true values will defeat hate and illuminate the path forward.

''Don't talk, act. Don't say, show. Don't promise, prove. I wish you and your family a very Happy Deepawali,'' Gandhi said in his letter to all yatris and those working at the camp.

The Congress also tweeted Gandhi's letter and said, ''Wow... beautiful...full of affection. On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Rahul Gandhi ji gave a wonderful gift to Bharat Yatris, camp workers and drivers in the form of a letter, sweets and silver coins - which they will never forget.'' Gandhi is undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra to help unite the country against the backdrop of hate and division that the Congress is alleging is being perpetrated by the BJP in society.

The 3,570-km yatra started in Kanyakumari on September 7 and will continue for the next five months till February end and will pass through 12 states.

