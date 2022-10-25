HIGHLIGHTS-HOLD Rishi Sunak's first speech as UK prime minister

Rishi Sunak became Britain's prime minister on Tuesday following a meeting with King Charles. Below are the highlights from Sunak's first speech as prime minister outside his No. 10 Downing Street office:

ON THE ECONOMY "I will place economic stability and confidence at the heart of this government's agenda. This will mean difficult decisions to come."

MISTAKES WERE MADE "I want to pay tribute to my predecessor Liz Truss. She was not wrong to want to improve growth in this country. It is a noble aim. And I admired her restlessness to create change.

"But some mistakes were made — not born of ill will, or bad intentions. Quite the opposite, in fact. But mistakes, nonetheless. And I have been elected as leader of my party and your prime minister, in part to fix them."

