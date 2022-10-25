EU counts on strong relation with UK in respect of all agreements, von der Leyen says
The European Union counts on a strong relationship with Britain in full respect of the agreements made after its departure from the bloc, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.
"In these testing times for our continent, we count on a strong relationship with the UK to defend our common values, in full respect of our agreements," von der Leyen said in a tweet, in which she congratulated Rishi Sunak on becoming Britain's new Prime Minister.
