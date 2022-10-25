Left Menu

Rishi Sunak says he will fix problems, tackle economic crisis as UK PM

Britain's new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, said on Tuesday he would try to fix the mess left by his predecessor, restore faith in politics and tackle a "profound economic crisis" but warned the country there would be difficult decisions. Standing in front of his new Downing Street office, Sunak paid tribute to Liz Truss, whose economic programme roiled the markets, and all but chided Boris Johnson by saying the mandate the Conservatives were handed at a 2019 election the former prime minister won was not the property of one individual.

Britain's new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, said on Tuesday he would try to fix the mess left by his predecessor, restore faith in politics and tackle a "profound economic crisis" but warned the country there would be difficult decisions.

Standing in front of his new Downing Street office, Sunak paid tribute to Liz Truss, whose economic programme roiled the markets, and all but chided Boris Johnson by saying the mandate the Conservatives were handed at a 2019 election the former prime minister won was not the property of one individual. "I want to pay tribute to my predecessor Liz Truss ... But some mistakes were made. Not born of ill will or bad intentions. Quite the opposite, in fact. But mistakes nonetheless," he said.

"And I have been elected as leader of my party and your prime minister, in part to fix them. And that work begins immediately. I will place economic stability and confidence at the heart of this government's agenda. This will mean difficult decisions to come."

