Former UK PM Johnson urges support for new leader Sunak
Reuters | London | Updated: 25-10-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 16:44 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Former British leader Boris Johnson congratulated Rishi Sunak on his appointment as prime minister on Tuesday, urging Conservative Party colleagues to give Sunak their full support.
"Congratulations to (Rishi Sunak) on this historic day, this is the moment for every Conservative to give our new PM their full and wholehearted support," Johnson wrote on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Conservative Party
- Rishi Sunak
- Boris Johnson
- British
- Johnson
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK PM Liz Truss hands trade minister's job to Rishi Sunak's ally
UK PM Liz Truss hands trade minister's job to Rishi Sunak's ally
Bookie odds favour Rishi Sunak comeback amid turbulence for UK PM Liz Truss
Rebels plot to replace Liz Truss with Rishi Sunak amid UK crisis
Rishi Sunak would beat Liz Truss if UK PM poll held now, survey finds