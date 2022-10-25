Left Menu

Ghana ruling party MPs coalition asks president to sack finance minister

Reuters | Accra | Updated: 25-10-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 16:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Ghana

A coalition of Ghana's ruling party members of parliament on Tuesday asked the president to sack the finance minister to "restore hope in the financial sector".

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, ruling New Patriotic Party president Andy Appiah-Kubi said the MPs would not take part in any business of government and would boycott budget hearings until its demands are met.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

