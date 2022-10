New Italian PM Meloni sees tough times, backs Ukraine

Giorgia Meloni, Italy's first woman prime minister, vowed on Tuesday to steer the country through some of the hardest times since World War Two and to maintain support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. Striking a combative tone in her maiden speech to parliament, Meloni said her nationalist, right-wing coalition would make its voice heard in Europe and stressed her opposition to racism and discrimination.

Italy would continue to support Western sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin despite a squeeze on gas imports from Moscow, Meloni said during a wide-ranging speech that lasted more than an hour. "Giving in to Putin's blackmail on energy would not solve the problem, it would exacerbate it by opening the way to further demands and blackmail," Meloni said.

The head of the nationalist Brothers of Italy, Meloni, 45, swept to victory last month as part of an electoral coalition that included Forza Italia, led by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, and Matteo Salvini's anti-immigrant League. The government is Italy's most right-wing administration since World War Two and former close ties between Moscow and both Berlusconi and Salvini have raised concerns over its foreign policy.

FASCISM CONDEMNED Meloni said her government would offer financial support for families and firms hit by the energy crisis, warning that the high cost of this meant her administration might have to delay some of its more costly election promises.

"The context in which the government will have to act is very complicated, perhaps the most difficult since World War Two," she said, adding that the economy could sink into recession next year as it battled rising inflation and disruption linked to the COVID-19 pandemic and Ukraine. Meloni, who

grew up in a working-class district of Rome, cast herself as an underdog who would defy negative forecasts about prospects for her government.

Meloni's party has neo-fascist roots but she told parliament that her government would fight any form of discrimination. "I have never felt any sympathy or closeness to anti-democratic regimes. For no regimes, fascism included," she said.

"In the same way, I have always considered the (anti-Semitic) racial laws of 1938 the lowest point of Italian history, a shame that will taint our people forever." On immigration, a key issue for her supporters, she said Italy would seek to stop people being smuggled across the Mediterranean and work with governments in Africa to help halt the migrant flows from the continent.

Meloni's supporters gave her a standing ovation after her 70-minute speech, with some chanting: "Giorgia, Giorgia". The lower house will hold a confidence vote on the new government later in the day, which Meloni should win comfortably. A similar vote is expected in the upper house Senate on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)