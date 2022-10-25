Left Menu

UK justice secretary Brandon Lewis resigns - statement

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-10-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 17:39 IST
UK justice secretary Brandon Lewis resigns - statement
Brandon Lewis Image Credit: Wikipedia
British justice secretary Brandon Lewis resigned on Tuesday following the appointment of Rishi Sunak as prime minister.

"The new PM will have my support from the back benches to tackle the many challenges we face - as a party and as a country," Lewis said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

