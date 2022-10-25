UK justice secretary Brandon Lewis resigns - statement
Reuters | London | Updated: 25-10-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 17:39 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British justice secretary Brandon Lewis resigned on Tuesday following the appointment of Rishi Sunak as prime minister.
"The new PM will have my support from the back benches to tackle the many challenges we face - as a party and as a country," Lewis said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lewis
- Rishi Sunak
- British
- Brandon Lewis
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK PM Liz Truss hands trade minister's job to Rishi Sunak's ally
UK PM Liz Truss hands trade minister's job to Rishi Sunak's ally
Bookie odds favour Rishi Sunak comeback amid turbulence for UK PM Liz Truss
Rebels plot to replace Liz Truss with Rishi Sunak amid UK crisis
Rebels plot to replace Liz Truss with Rishi Sunak amid UK crisis