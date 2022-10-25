US Domestic News Roundup: Michigan teen pleads guilty in school shooting that killed 4 students; St. Louis high school shooting leaves three dead, including suspect and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Michigan teen pleads guilty in school shooting that killed 4 students

A Michigan teenager on Monday pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism charges in a mass shooting last year at a high school outside Detroit that killed four of his classmates and wounded more than half a dozen other people. Ethan Crumbley, 16, is accused of opening fire at Oxford High School on Nov. 30 with a semi-automatic handgun that his father purchased for him as a Christmas gift days before the massacre.

St. Louis high school shooting leaves three dead, including suspect

A 19-year-old gunman opened fire at a high school in St. Louis, Missouri, on Monday, killing two people and injuring seven others before officers fatally shot the suspect, the city's police commissioner said. No motive for the gun violence was immediately apparent, but Police Commissioner Mike Sack told an early evening news conference the assailant may have suffered from mental illness.

Adidas ends Kanye West partnership over antisemitism, hate speech

Adidas AG is terminating its partnership with Kanye West immediately, the sporting goods maker said on Tuesday, reacting to a rash of offensive behaviour from the American rapper and designer. "Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," the German company said.

Fetterman's health in focus as he squares off with Oz in U.S. Senate debate

U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman faces his biggest political test since his May stroke on Tuesday when he debates Republican rival Mehmet Oz in a Pennsylvania race that will help determine whether Democrats keep their razor-thin majority in the chamber. Fetterman, the state's 53-year-old lieutenant governor, has seen Oz, a 62-year-old celebrity doctor backed by Donald Trump, largely erase his lead in polls since summer, as concerns about rising inflation have helped sour voters on President Joe Biden's Democrats ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Biden says Republicans would cause 'chaos' in U.S. economy

Under pressure over his handling of inflation, U.S. President Joe Biden took aim on Monday at opposition Republicans, warning their economic plans would cause chaos in the world's largest economy if they won control of Congress in Nov. 8 elections. Biden appeared before a young, energetic crowd of Democratic National Committee workers at DNC headquarters, who greeted him with chants of "Let's go Joe!"

Russian court upholds U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence

New Harvey Weinstein trial starts with graphic allegations

Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted young women hoping to make it in Hollywood, a Los Angeles prosecutor argued on Monday, while the former producer's attorney said his accusers willingly took part in a "casting couch" culture to boost their careers. Weinstein, the man who became the face of #MeToo allegations five years ago, is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence for sex crimes in New York. He is now on trial in Los Angeles on 11 charges of rape and sexual assault and has pleaded not guilty.

Biden to get latest COVID vaccine, urge Americans to do same

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday will receive an updated COVID-19 vaccine while launching a new push to boost the number of Americans, especially seniors, getting the shots ahead of Thanksgiving and the coming winter. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday said about 12 million Americans are now getting the updated vaccine shots, a rise of nearly 60% from the first weeks after they were rolled out last month. But more progress was needed.

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal rejected by Russian court

U.S. basketball star Griner urges Russian court to reduce her sentence, apologises

U.S. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner on Tuesday urged Russian appeal judges to reduce her nine-year jail sentence for possession and smuggling of drugs in the form of cannabis oil used in vapes. Griner was permitted to make a final statement by live video link from her detention centre in the town of Novoye Grishino, just outside Moscow, to the judges at the appeal court in Krasnogorsk near the capital.

